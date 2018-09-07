Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Rain chances stay low overnight as we get another break between the continued rounds of rain. A round of storms may move through near sunrise and could have thunder. While a few showers stay possible through the morning, at some point we should see a break helping the atmosphere become unstable. The time to be weather aware is 4 pm until midnight or later. Straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Cooler air will move in Friday and Saturday, but at least we’ll get a break from the rain. The 60s and 70s return next week but so do daily chances for rain.