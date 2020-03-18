Thursday storms could bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 18, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 11:08 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As if worrying about the coronavirus were not enough, residents of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will need to keep a close watch on Thursday evening’s weather.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says there is the potential for severe storms.

The risk will be greatest, he says, between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat, but if the storms remain isolated a tornado is possible.


Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat, but Bryan says if the storms remain isolated a tornado is possible.

The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.

