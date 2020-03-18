West Memphis schools provide lunch to students in need during time of social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the coronavirus outbreak continues, school systems all across the Mid-South are feeling its effects. Shelby County schools just announced 42 more locations for their lunch distribution plan.
The West Memphis School District went on spring break a week early as concerns over COVID-19 continued to grow.
School leaders knew food insecurity would be a concern, which is why they’re passing out meals to those children. This week, children ages 18 and younger can go to a campus site in West Memphis to get breakfast and lunch.
Lunch includes a sandwich, chips, fruit and milk.
“Some of our children, these are the only two meals they receive all day so it was important to us to reach out and make sure that security is there," said Superintendent Jon Collins.
“It means a lot. It shows that they care and that they’re trying to their best to take care of us," said Mother Denise Taylor.
We were at Maddux Elementary School today as school officials handed out lunch. Food pick up is from 8 to 9 a.m. and again from noon to 1 p.m.
District leaders say if a child or parent can’t go to any of the locations at those times they can call 735-1915 to arrange other plans.
Some other pick-up locations include Richland Elementary and Weaver Elementary schools.
