With COVID-19 and hairspray in the air, hairstylists work to battle the virus

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area salon continues filling their appointment book with clients needing a trim, despite the coronavirus threat.
The Coiffeur’s salon says they take extra steps in sanitizing and disinfecting between clients to keep everyone healthy.
“We touch everybody. We’ve got our hands on everybody’s heads, everybody’s faces,” cosmetologist Denise Goode says. “We work on their eyebrows. We’re physically touching everybody’s face.”
The salon typically sees multiple people at a time. Goode says they put a halt to crowds.
“We’ve been trying to do more one-on-one with our clients and not having a large group of people coming in at one time,” she says.
The hairdressers keep a clean workstation and area, but Goode says they’ve always done that.
“We’ve always sprayed, we’ve always wiped and tried to keep everything disinfected," Goode said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the salon increased some cleaning. They spray everything before and after work.
In addition, the door handles and brooms get plenty of Lysol, according to Goode. During the day, the cleaning continues.
“After every customer, we wipe down everything and spray,” she says. “If anyone comes in saying they’ve been around anybody sick with a cold or flu in the past, we always spray.”
Goode says they will continue offering new cuts and styles until it’s deemed unsafe.
“We’re just going to have to wait and see. If it starts hitting Greene County and people start getting sick.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.