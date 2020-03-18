Woman convicted in Arkansas realtor’s death applies for clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman convicted for her role in the abduction and murder of an Arkansas realtor has asked that her 30-year sentence be reduced.
Crystal Lowery pleaded guilty to the 2014 kidnapping and first-degree murder of 50-year-old Beverly Carter.
According to KATV in Little Rock, Lowery has applied for clemency with the Arkansas Parole Board.
Hollie Wellborn, a board spokesperson, said Lowery’s application will be reviewed in July
A judge sentenced Lowery to 30 years in prison after she agreed to testify against her estranged husband, Arron Lewis. Cell phone records, according to court documents, showed she and Lewis conspired to kidnap Carter.
Lewis was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping, and sentenced to life without parole.
