Watch LIVE at 7 p.m. CDT - Arkansans Ask: COVID-19

Watch LIVE at 7 p.m. CDT - Arkansans Ask: COVID-19
Arkansas PBS is dedicated to bringing Arkansans the most essential information on current public events. As concern and cases of the new coronavirus increase across the state, ArkansasPBS will examine the impact of this crisis in “Arkansans Ask: COVID-19” airing Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. (Source: AETN/PBS)
March 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:56 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AETN/PBS) - A panel of experts will share need-to-know information about COVID-19 and how the state is responding.

Panelists will include: Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of immunizations and outbreak response for the Arkansas Department of Health; Dr. Steppe Mette, CEO of UAMS Health; and Dr. Joe Thompson, president/CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. Steve Barnes will host.

Viewer questions and comments will be addressed during the live broadcast at 1-800-662-2386, paffairs@myarkansaspbs.org or on Twitter with #ARAsk.

Copyright 2020 AETN/PBS. All rights reserved.