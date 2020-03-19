Watch LIVE at 7 p.m. CDT - Arkansans Ask: COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark. (AETN/PBS) - A panel of experts will share need-to-know information about COVID-19 and how the state is responding.
Panelists will include: Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of immunizations and outbreak response for the Arkansas Department of Health; Dr. Steppe Mette, CEO of UAMS Health; and Dr. Joe Thompson, president/CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. Steve Barnes will host.
Viewer questions and comments will be addressed during the live broadcast at 1-800-662-2386, paffairs@myarkansaspbs.org or on Twitter with #ARAsk.
