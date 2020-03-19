Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman making waves in social media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Eric Musselman is making the most of social distancing. The Razorback basketball coach is making waves in social media thanks to a pair of videos.
We’re all going mad for no March Madness. A unique practice, and a unique press conference are having fans all smiles all over the country.
ESPN picked up the practice video, it has over 400,000 views in over 24 hours. Musselman was asked about the videos and more in a Thursday teleconference.
“Just trying to spread our brand the best we can,” he said. “I got text messages this morning from someone that works for the New York Jets. I got Phil Evans texting me from the New York Yankees on it. When SportsCenter picks something up, it’s a great thing from a recruiting standpoint as well.”
