Arkansas State QB battle continues after spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football would’ve held their spring game Thursday if not for the coronavirus.
The good news is that the Red Wolves had 11 practices. A-State also held scrimmages on February 28th and March 11th. Of course, the headliner is the quarterback battle between Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher. Both are All-Sun Belt caliber but only 1 can be QB1.
We’ll rewind to last week, lets hear from A-State after Scrimmage #2.
“Oh, it’s good. It’s been that way everyday,” said head coach Blake Anderson. “Both guys come to work, Coltin Clack is trying to make up the ground between him and Layne. And Logan, it’s just a big gap, those two guys are playing at a really high level. They’re both pushing each other and working really well together. We’re in a good position, we got 2 good quarterbacks that can win.”
Arkansas State opens the season September 5th at Memphis.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.