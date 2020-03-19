A Better Region 8: Coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Shelter in place.
That sounds like a storm warning as much as a viral pandemic.
That's exactly how we need to think about what's going on.
It is a warning.
So, metaphorically, we need to hunker down.
Let's hold on tight and make sure everyone is taken care of.
This storm will eventually pass.
We don't know if, or how many, people may be directly affected by this virus.
All we can do is take shelter, take a deep breath, find ways to support those around us, and pray for the best outcome.
Be extra kind to our loved ones… and those on social media.
A reminder: businesses are still open.
The supply chain still works.
There are ways we can still help our local businesses.
I get that toilet paper may be limited at times, but those that oversee the delivery of goods are adjusting to our changing demands.
We won't run out of food or other essential necessities.
So, let’s get through this threat and know that there is another side to this pandemic.
Remember: this too shall pass.
