Beware scammers offering COVID-19 tests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If someone knocks on your door and offers to perform a coronavirus test, don’t let them in.
Blytheville police say they have received reports of people going door to door offering to test residents for COVID-19 for a fee.
“It’s a scam,” the Blytheville Police Department stated on social media Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management shared a letter from the state division warning citizens of people impersonating employees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
They offer the COVID-19 test in exchange for money and personal information.
“The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has confirmed that the CDC is not going door to door for testing,” the ADEM letter stated.
If someone approaches you and offers to provide you with a COVID-19 test, tell them no, then contact the attorney general’s office at 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982 and file a consumer complaint.
