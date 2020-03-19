Craighead County jail to reduce population from non-violent, low-level offenders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County jail will be releasing non-violent, low-level misdemeanor offenders in an attempt to reduce the jail population as the threat of coronavirus continues in the state.
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the jail released 12 people Tuesday.
Boyd said while the jail has not changed its policy on the issue, officials are reducing the jail’s population just in case a quarantine is declared at the jail.
Boyd said officials are taking a day-to-day approach and are following both federal and state guidelines on the issue.
While there has been a reduction in the jail population, Boyd said there will be bed space available for violent offenders and people arrested on suspicion of violent crimes like murder, rape, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
