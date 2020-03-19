EMS trainees to learn medicine with augmented reality program

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of students who are studying emergency medical services at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will be using realistic holograms to learn how to treat emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and seizures, officials said Thursday.
The system, called PerSim, uses the holograms to simulate an emergency.
Officials said the students will be able to view the holograms with a headset and can control the actions done with hand gestures. From there, the student’s view is sent to a Smartboard for classes.
Students currently use 3-D and augmented reality with an app in class, while the system can help students learn more, officials said.
“We wanted to expand our programs and utilize technology that our students are already familiar with. Students in high school are using 3-D technology and virtual reality. This is a way to reach them where they are,” EMS program director Jennifer Davidek said.
Students also learn how to use the program in a real-time approach, with an opportunity to use the system in online classes being done as a response to COVID-19, Davidek said.
“We are able to record scenarios and take photos with the system that we can then post online, so students are able to see the instructor’s interaction with the hologram,” Davidek said.
In addition to EMS students, the college’s nursing program will be able to use the system as well.
