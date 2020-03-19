GR8 JOB: Custodians doing ‘awesome job’ sanitizing schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While the kids are away, the custodians will…clean.
Schools all across the state of Arkansas are closed this week to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
While students stay home, the dedicated women and men who keep their schools clean are hard at work.
Westside Consolidated School District shared these photos Thursday of their classified staff sanitizing the middle school.
Armed with rags, cleaners, and disinfectants, they are going room to room to make sure the building is ready when the children return.
We agree with the school administrators, they are an “awesome staff.”
We know there are other custodians all across Region 8 doing the same hard work. If you would like to commend them, drop us an email at news@kait8.com or send us a direct message on Facebook and we’ll add them, along with any photos you can share, to this story.
