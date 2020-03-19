Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The cash-strapped Kansas City Chiefs were quiet on the first day of NFL free agency with their biggest move Wednesday a restructuring of defensive end Frank Clark's contract in an effort to alleviate some of their financial misery. Similar moves could be made in the coming days, potentially for wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as the Super Bowl champions try to free up the resources to bolster their defense in free agency. The only deal the Chiefs have reached in free agency so far is a two-year contract with backup quarterback Chad Henne.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak. Drake University said Wednesday that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium. The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races. Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga was second and Dayton third with Florida State and Baylor rounding out the top five. It's the fourth time since the inception of the men's poll for the 1946-47 season that the Jayhawks finished on top. The AP poll is typically released before the NCAA Tournament settles the national champion. The tournament was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State's Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Oregon's Payton Pritchard will never happen.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Chris Jones. That raises the possibility that the Pro Bowl defensive tackle will remain with the Super Bowl champions for at least one more season. The nonexclusive tag means Jones must be offered a one-year contract for no less than the average of the top five salary cap hits at defensive tackle for the previous five years. It also means that if Jones signs an offer sheet from another team, the Chiefs can match that offer or let him go and receive two first-round picks as compensation.