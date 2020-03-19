Late storms could bring damaging winds, tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 19. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Waking up to a mild morning across Region 8.
Temperatures are in the mid- and upper-60s.
A band of showers is making its way from the Missouri Bootheel into west Tennessee.
Our rain chances die down until the afternoon when the threat of strong to severe storms ramps up.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says there is the possibility later tonight and early tomorrow morning of damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes.
News Headlines
Arkansas sees the largest jump in positive COVID-19 cases in one day, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson rolls out a plan to help struggling working families and small businesses.
While millions are holed up at home trying to avoid the coronavirus, the U.S. Senate was working Wednesday to pass a bill to ensure workers get paid.
Restaurant owners are praising a Jonesboro landlord for waiving next month’s rent and telling them to “pay your employees and take care of your family.”
