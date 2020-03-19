Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PUSHBACK
GOP right pushes back on Kansas governor for closing schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas have moved to limit the Democratic governor’s emergency powers that include the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises. Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close all of the state's K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester and view it as an overreaction that is stoking panic. And, despite Kelly's past support for gun-rights measures as a legislator, a few of them argue that her bold action on the coronavirus means she might go after firearms.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas issues new quarantine mandates, bars new evictions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has issued strict quarantine mandates Wednesday for people who have traveled or had close contact with those with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, part of an effort to limit community spread. But community spread was inevitable. Lee Norman, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday that five of 11 cases in Johnson County, a Kansas City suburb, are the result of community spread. Overall, the state's number of cases of the virus ticked up to 21. Health officials say Johnson County residents with mild symptoms will not be tested but instead advised to self-isolate. Kansas courts are also severely limiting their business.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-FUNDS
Coronavirus layoffs spark surge in state jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. In some states, the demand for help may outstrip the ability to pay claims. The U.S. Labor Department says 21 states began the year with unemployment insurance fund balances below the levels recommended to stay solvent in a recession. States are expected to get some help from the federal government.
AP-US-KANSAS-CITY-VA-DISCRIMINATION-COMPLAINTS
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the problems. Their complaints include being subjected to jokes about lynchings and being compared to monkeys, being secretly monitored by white co-workers, lack of promotions and being fired without cause. The workers say complaints they filed have been ignored. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is asking the hospital for documentation about the complaints and what steps were taken to address the concerns. A hospital spokesman says the medical center doesn't tolerate discrimination.
KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats urging voters to mail ballots amid pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democratic Party officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots by mail for the presidential primary amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Kansas City Star reports that the party still plans to hold its primary on May 2. Primaries in some other states have been postponed. The party said in a statement issued Tuesday that mail-in ballots will be sent to registered Democrats in late March. Voters will have until April 24 to postmark and return them. Political parties run presidential primaries in Kansas, allowing Democrats to make any necessary changes.
AP-US-DETROIT-AUTOMAKERS-FACTORY-SHUTDOWNS
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
FOSTER REPORT CARDS
Kansas Senator pushes House to pass foster report cards bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator is urging the House to approve a bill that would require the state to develop annual academic report cards on all children in foster care. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that less than 40% of the state's 7,000 foster children who were seniors last year completed high school. Sen. Molly Baumgardner told House legislators Monday that too many of the state's foster children ended up in correctional facilities when they should be going to college. The Senate has already approved the measure, which mandates for the collection of academic records on each child in foster care.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI LAB TEST
Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate. KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee's Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day. Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don't currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.