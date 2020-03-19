Man finds way to stay connected to wife in nursing home

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A man and his wife of 57 years had spent almost every day together, but that all changed due to COVID-19.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, David Cantrell’s wife has dementia and is in Southridge Village Nursing and Rehab center in Heber Springs.
He would visit the center every day to get extra time with his wife.
“Every man should love his wife, with all his heart and that’s the way I love my wife. I love her to death,” Cantrell said.
Showing is love has been a challenge this week.
“I cried, it hurt me. I guess it huts everybody that can’t go see their loved ones,” Cantrell said.
Now, he is opening his mind to other ways of communication like by phone or through a window on clear days.
“I call nurses and tell them to come to the window and they come and raise the window for me and we’ll talk,” Cantrell said.
He is spending his extra time with the rest of his family but says it just isn’t the same.
“I’ve got good friends, but that ain’t like my wife. I’ve got a great daughter-in-law, but that ain’t like my wife.”
Cantrell hopes by sharing his love story that it will inspire other people who may have family in long term care facilities stay connected to them.
