Mayor Perrin, Judge Day confirm positive COVID-19 case in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayor Harold Perrin and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day confirm the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
The announcement will be addressed during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Thursday afternoon news conference.
Day said in an email to Region 8 News: “Craighead County and the City of Jonesboro is committed to keeping citizens as informed as possible regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19.”
He advised residents to monitor available information from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
We will update this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.