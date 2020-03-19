Nursing home residents take to social media to tell family they miss them

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the coronavirus outbreak starting to reach areas of northeast Arkansas, the residents at a nursing home in Lawrence County wanted to let family members know they are doing okay and that they miss their family.
The people at Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge went to social media this week to let family members know everything is okay.
“To my kids, Dad loves and misses you very much. Can’t wait to see you. Love, Dad,” a note on whiteboard from one man read.
“To my kids, Momma loves and misses you! Thanks for everything you do for me. Stay safe,” another note read.
Area nursing homes have restricted visitors in recent days, due to the outbreak and reports that the elderly may be more susceptible to the virus.
