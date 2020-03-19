One dead, one injured in Cross County crash

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County woman was killed and one other person was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Cherry Valley, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Cathy Sanders, 63, of Wynne was going north on Highway 1 in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze around 10 a.m. March 18 when the crash happened.
According to the preliminary fatality report, a 2006 Toyota Avalon was going south on Highway 1 as both vehicles approached the Sifford Avenue intersection.
The Cruze then crossed the centerline, hitting the Avalon, ASP said.
The person who was injured was taken to a Jonesboro hospital due to their injuries.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
