Pair of basketball Red Wolves in NCAA Transfer Portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It appears that a pair of basketball Red Wolves are leaving the program.
247Sports reported Thursday that redshirt sophomore forward Melo Eggleston entered the transfer portal. He averaged 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 20 games (10 starts) with Arkansas State. Melo sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Wake Forest.
Sophomore guard Kobe Wilson announced March 9th that he would transfer from A-State. Wilson played in 15 games this season. He had 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, & 1 block November 8th in a loss at Ole Miss.
Here’s a tentative roster for Arkansas State entering the 2020-21 season.
#0 Caleb Fields (sophomore)
#4 J.J. Matthews (redshirt senior)
#5 Christian Willis (redshirt senior)
#10 Malcolm Farrington (redshirt freshman)
#13 J’Sebian Brown (redshirt junior)
#21 Avery Felts (redshirt freshman)
#23 Marquis Eaton (senior)
#32 Antwon Jackson (sophomore)
