Report: Arkansas State alum J.D. McKissic agrees to deal with Redskins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf appears to have a new destination.
Multiple outlets are reporting that J.D. McKissic has agreed to a 2 year deal with the Washington Redskins. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report the news.
McKissic tied a career high with 34 receptions with the Lions in 2019. He had 233 receiving yards & 205 rushing yards in Detroit. His only touchdown of the season came in Week 9 vs. the Raiders.
McKissic has had stops with the Falcons & Seahawks in his career. His best statistical year was 2017. J.D. had 453 total yards & 3 TD.
The Arkansas State alum is entering his 5th season in the NFL.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.