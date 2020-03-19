St. Bernards Healthcare working to educate people, help patients impacted by coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with an area hospital said Wednesday they have been working to prepare for patients impacted by coronavirus, by helping to educate and inform people on what to do.
St. Bernards Healthcare officials said they have added drive up testing and clinics in the area but are keeping locations undisclosed at this time.
A tele-health video conferencing program was recently added while dedicating a clinic that will test patients.
Officials are asking people to use the telehealth option first by going to the St. Bernards Go App or the hospital’s website; or by calling 870-336-5651 or 870-336-5671.
However, officials have said the clinic will only see patients who have symptoms of coronavirus.
“We want to make sure we’re seeing patients that meet the criteria and that we’re able to schedule those appointments so that we’re able to handle that volume as it will grow over time or if it grows over time,” Vice President of Physician Services John Lieblong said. “We’ll be able to handle that volume and have appropriate amount of staff, supplies to take care of patients.”
When a person uses the app, website or calls, officials said that trained personnel will be able to screen the person to decide if they should go to the clinic. From there, officials will tell the person where the clinic is located and set up an appointment.
By doing so, the hospital can save protective equipment, staff and supplies, officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.