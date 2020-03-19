Tenaris to implement employee reductions at Hickman plant, starting April 17

HICKMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County plant announced plans Thursday to reduce its workforce due to a downturn in the economy, company officials said.
According to a media release, the Tenaris facility in Hickman will be implementing employee reductions starting April 17. Officials cited an abrupt, sharp decline in the price of oil as well as a subsequent decrease in market activity as reasons.
In addition to the Hickman facility, which is a welded pipe plant, the reductions also include facilities in Ambridge, Pa., Brookfield, Ohio and Baytown, Texas.
“These are extraordinary times for our sector that require us to implement difficult, short-term measures to temporarily lean our operations to maintain a long-term solid position to serve our customers,” the company’s US President, Luca Zanotti, said in a statement.
The total number of layoffs in all of the facilities include more than 900 people, officials said.
The company will also offer three months of COBRA health insurance for employees who are laid off, with the possibility of the insurance being extended if the virus outbreak persists.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
