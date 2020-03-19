Thieves make clean sweep of new downtown businesses

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 12:10 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for whoever broke into a new downtown event space and hotel, stealing several items including a vacuum cleaner and two steam mops.

Matthew Clark owns The Glass Factory, Intersect 311, and Innovative Solutions located in the 300-block of West Huntington Avenue.

Tuesday morning, he reported someone broke into his businesses and stole a 24-inch flat-screen TV, two Shark steam mops, a vacuum cleaner, a cooler full of Michelob Ultra beer, and a box of wine.

Clark placed the value of the items stolen at $870.

According to the initial incident report, the crooks also broke a window and damaged the floors, causing approximately $400 in damages.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

