Thieves make clean sweep of new downtown businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for whoever broke into a new downtown event space and hotel, stealing several items including a vacuum cleaner and two steam mops.
Matthew Clark owns The Glass Factory, Intersect 311, and Innovative Solutions located in the 300-block of West Huntington Avenue.
Tuesday morning, he reported someone broke into his businesses and stole a 24-inch flat-screen TV, two Shark steam mops, a vacuum cleaner, a cooler full of Michelob Ultra beer, and a box of wine.
Clark placed the value of the items stolen at $870.
According to the initial incident report, the crooks also broke a window and damaged the floors, causing approximately $400 in damages.
Anyone with information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
