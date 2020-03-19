Three Rivers College moves to virtual courses for rest of semester

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College announced they will be moving to virtual instruction beginning on Monday, March 23 through the end of the 2020 semester.
School leaders said the decision was made in preparation of potential COVID-19 cases in southeast Missouri. School leaders consulted with faculty and community members in making the decision.
All daytime face-to-face classes will be canceled on Thursday, March 19, but evening classes will meet, unless otherwise informed by their instructor.
All classes are canceled for Friday, March 20.
Classes currently online will continue to be held as normal.
Faculty will be using the canceled days to prepare for the virtual courses
Certain technical, nursing and heath courses will continue to meet for specific lab times. Faculty will contact these students to inform them of the meeting times.
All college events through the end of the semester have been canceled, including the annual commencement ceremony.
Diplomas for all graduating students will be mailed after the end of the semester.
Registration for Summer and Fall classes opens for current students on March 23 and can be done in person or virtually.
The college will remain open during normal business hours at all locations. For details on the college hours click here.
The Rivers Ridge Apartments will remain open for any student who wishes to remain. Students who want to return to their homes will go through the normal check out process.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.