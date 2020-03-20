Area food management program helps local schools feed students during closings

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A food management company is working with schools to feed students during the COVID-19 closures.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that schools in Arkansas will stay closed until April 17 due to the coronavirus.
One concern with schools being closed has been how some students will get the two meals a day provided to them.
Several programs and organizations have come together to make sure students are fed in Region 8 while school is out of session, and OPAA is no exception.
OPAA is a food management company that works with school districts to provide healthy meals to students.
The federal program has fed around 8,000 students since schools were first closed this week.
Business Development Associate for OPAA Jerry Noble said the company works with several schools in Region 8, both in Arkansas and Missouri to make sure every eligible student has access to breakfast and lunch.
“Everyone 18 and under in the community can eat for free, it’s a grab and go, we call it OPAA to go meal," said Noble. "It’s a nutritious meal, meets all the components for a nutritious meal.”
The following are schools in Arkansas OPAA works with, as well as the times they have meals available during the closure:
- Calico Rock, call in orders by 9 a.m., pick up 10-11 am at Calico Rock Elementary by the tree doors.
- Heber Springs, pick up 11:00-11:30 am at the Cleburne Couny Library and Valley Estates.
- Heber Springs, pick up 11:30 am-12:00 pm at Town and Country Trailer Park and Victory Missionary Baptist Church.
- Heber Springs, pick up 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Heber Springs Middle School.
- Brinkley, Breakfast 7:30- 8:30 am /Lunch 11:00 am- 12:00 pm, or call school and they will deliver to your address or pick up at Partee Elementary School 200 Tigers Drive Brinkley, Arkansas.
- Southside, pick up 11-1 pm at Desha Baptist in Desha, A+ Impressions in Cushions, Community Center on Hutchinson Mountain, Maple Springs Baptist Church in Maple Springs Believers Church in Phiffer, or Drive through at Southside Elementary.
- Guy Perkins, pick up 10:00-12:00 pm at elementary school car line and 3 buses delivering to call in orders. Number to call for delivery is (501) 510-0535.
- McGehee, pick up 9:30 -10:30 am with drop off at Arkansas City Hall, Watson Assembly of God Church, Reed City Hall, Shady Lane /CIC bus Stop, Church and School street bus stop, or Mcgehee Nursing Home Bus Stop.
- McGehee, pick up 9:30 am - 11:00 am at back door of MES and MHS. Meals cannot be consumed on site.
- Greene County Tech, breakfast 8 am - 8:30 am and lunch 11 am - 12 pm, pick up at Primary School or Elementary School.
- Cedar Ridge, pick up 11 am - 2 pm at high school Agri building in Newark.
- East Poinsett County, pick up 11 am - 12 pm at Lepanto Cafeteria.
- Manila 11 am- 11:30 pm, pick up at Etowah, Big Lake, Manila fire station or Justin Veach Elementary.
- Bay, breakfast 8 am- 9 am and lunch 11 am - 12:30 pm at Bay High School gym.
- Marked Tree, pick up 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at elementary school cafeteria.
- Batesville, pick up 11:00-12:00 pm at West, Eagle Mountain, Sulphur Rock, BELEC, or high school.
- Salem, breakfast 7-8 am and lunch 11 am-12 pm at Salem High School.
