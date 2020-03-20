Arkansas Activities Association extends dead period through April 17th

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the return of high school sports in the Natural State.
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Friday that they’re extending the dead period through April 17th. High school sports organizations across the country are having teams on the sidelines to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
During this dead period, teams aren’t allowed to practice, lift weights together, play games, or travel to competition. Athletic facilities are also closed.
The AAA suspended the State Basketball Finals on March 12th along with spring sports competition (baseball, softball, track & field, soccer).
