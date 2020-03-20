Arkansas to allow restaurants to sell beer, wine for off-site consumption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -A new 30-day rule from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control will allow restaurants and microbrewery restaurants to sell wine and beer for consumption off-site, with the purchase of food, according to content partner Talk Business & Politics.
ABC issued the rule Thursday, which does not include the sale of mixed drinks, and takes effect immediately.
According to the rule, officials are attempting to reach parity with the state’s wine law in the sale of beer.
“Any restaurant licensed to sell beer under any permit may sell sealed cans and bottles of beer to patrons with purchase of food. Restaurants may also include beer and wine with the delivery of food items,” the rule noted.
The policy also sets rules for the sale of other liquor, and how liquor is sold, as well.
“Restaurants shall not sell any spirituous liquor to go or for delivery. Restaurants may sell mixers and set-ups. Retail liquor stores with drive-thru windows are encouraged to use those exclusively. Retail liquor stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons. Grocery stores and convenience stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons,” the rule noted.
