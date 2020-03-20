Brickhouse Grill to open bodega to help people impacted by coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area restaurant will be opening a downtown community market/convenience store for people who are impacted by issues related to the coronavirus.
According to a post on the Brickhouse Grill Facebook page, the restaurant is opening Brickhouse Bodega.
The bodega is a Downtown community market/convenience store that will be assisting residents in Downtown Jonesboro, people with social distancing and to avoid larger areas.
“The Brickhouse Bodega is located within Brickhouse’s venue and will be adhering to all convenience store/market precautions already being done in larger cities as we anticipate those precautions being implemented for our protection here in Northeast Arkansas,” the post noted.
All of the profits from the bodega will be sent to an emergency fund to help service industry workers in Downtown Jonesboro who are most at need.
“Additionally, service industry personnel will receive a 50% discount on goods purchased. Our inventory and product line will continue to grow and expand based on need/demand,” officials said in a statement to Region 8 News.
Also, anyone who travels to the bodega will be screened, temperature monitored and will be limited in number.
