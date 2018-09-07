Cool Air Returns for the Weekend

Cooler air will filter into Region 8 overnight putting everyone near 40 degrees by morning. While we will see some sun on Saturday, highs stay in the mid-50s at best. Even cooler highs are expected Sunday as light rain moves through the area. Some locations may stay in the 40s. But on Monday, we start to warm up with highs in the low to mid-60s. A round of thunderstorms will move through early Tuesday before temperatures really warm up. We have two chances to hit 80 degrees next week on Tuesday and Thursday.