Graceland closing temporarily in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s biggest tourist attractions has closed in response to growing number of coronavirus cases.
Graceland announced Friday it would close March 21 through April 3. The company released a statement on Facebook, writing:
“We will vigilantly monitor the situation and remain in regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts. Graceland will continue to make adjustments to our operations and post updates here and at Graceland.com as appropriate. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Graceland as soon as it is advisable."
