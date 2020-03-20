Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There will be no last-second heroics in the NCAA Tournament after the outbreak of the coronavirus led to its cancellation. There will be no underdogs taking down bluebloods, or unknown kids becoming household names because of their heroics during the madness of March. Instead, basketball fans are left to reflect on big games, big shots and big moments that have come to define the NCAA Tournament while looking forward to better times.
UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State's Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Oregon's Payton Pritchard will never happen.