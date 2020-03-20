Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas have moved to limit the Democratic governor’s emergency powers that include the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises. Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close all of the state's K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester and view it as an overreaction that is stoking panic. And, despite Kelly's past support for gun-rights measures as a legislator, a few of them argue that her bold action on the coronavirus means she might go after firearms.