Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis County police captain has been named to lead the department, becoming the county's first female police chief. The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday announced Mary Barton will replace Jon Belmar, who is retiring. Barton, currently precinct commander for the western part of the county, was chosen from a field of eight internal applicants. She's been with the department since 1978. Belmar announced his retirement in February. He remains in the job through April 30. Belmar led the department since January 2014. It is one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees.
Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hospitals in the St. Louis area are cancelling all elective procedures starting Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Several hospital systems, including BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's, announced the suspension of elective procedures on Thursday. The hospitals say in a joint statement that they are seeking to protect both patients as well as caregivers. The statement said the change involves all procedures that can be delayed eight weeks or longer without risk. The number of confirmed Missouri cases of COVID-19 rose to 28 Thursday. One person has died, in Boone County.
Mother, daughter charged with abuse at day care center
PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — A worker at a church day care in eastern Missouri is charged with abusing at least four children and her mother, who directed the day care, is charged with not reporting the abuse. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the alleged abuse occurred in 2017 but the daughter continued to work at the Victory Church day care near Pevely until January. Twenty-four-year-old Kaileen Boyd is charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect. Her mother, 55-year-old Kimberly Boyd, faces three similar charges. The women were charged in the last week in Jefferson County. Online court records do not name attorneys for the women.
Police say shooting death of 12-year-old was an accident
NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl appeared to be an accident. Police on Thursday identified the victim as 12-year-old Nakyah Durham. Officers responding to a call about shots fired found her inside a home in Northwoods around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nakyah was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Nakyah had been in the home with her family, which included one adult and another juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.
Survey suggests virus outbreak to slow the economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they expect the economy to slow down over the next few months as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak. The overall index for the region fell to 35.5 in March from February's healthy 51.6 reading. Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said 61 percent of the bankers surveyed expect the measures being taken to fight the coronavirus to lead to a recession. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Man faces federal charges in Illinois trooper's killing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a southern Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft announced Thursday that 46-year-old Christopher R. Grant of East St. Louis, faces eight counts including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. The 33-year-old Hopkins was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant. Grant also faces three counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house and other charges. Online court records don't list an attorney for Grant.
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the problems. Their complaints include being subjected to jokes about lynchings and being compared to monkeys, being secretly monitored by white co-workers, lack of promotions and being fired without cause. The workers say complaints they filed have been ignored. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas is asking the hospital for documentation about the complaints and what steps were taken to address the concerns. A hospital spokesman says the medical center doesn't tolerate discrimination.
Man accused of robbing 3 St. Louis-area banks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 56-year-old St. Louis man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing three banks over a five-week period. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Thomas Joseph Intagliata was charged by complaint Friday. He is jailed and does not have a listed attorney. Federal prosecutors say Intagliata took more than $8,000 from the Together Credit Union on Thursday. Detectives reviewing surveillance footage determined the robber was the same man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch on Feb. 11 and a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28. Police tracked Intagliata to his home and arrested him after a brief foot chase.