WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s March 20 address on COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, as well as other state officials gathered in the state capitol Friday to address Arkansas’s response to COVID-19.
The governor began by stating that 96 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, including in Cleburne, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Independence, and Poinsett Counties.
That number is up from 62 positive cases on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since the coronavirus crisis began, according to Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.
Of those cases, 8 are children, 26 are 65 and older, and 62 are adults aged 19-64. Slightly more women than men are infected, although Smith expects those numbers to even out over time. Seventy-one percent are white, 17 percent black, and the rest are described as “other.”
Three nursing homes in the state have also now been affected.
Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab, and The Villages of General Baptist West each report one patient has tested positive for COVID-19.
Thirteen cases, including 9 patients and 4 staff, have tested positive at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.
ADH is currently screening all other staff and residents for COVID-19 at Briarwood, and ADH staff are now onsite at Briarwood.
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith says they will segregate nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19 as well as staff.
In one of the cases, Smith said they’re “not sure” how the patient became infected.
When asked if the state had enough ventilators to treat those with COVID-19, Smith the number meets their “current needs.”
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge stated her office has received 185 complaints of price gouging related to COVID-19, including some that were jokes.
She urged the public to not post such jokes on social media, saying they will receive a call or visit from her office.
UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson added that they are more concerned that ventilators are in the “right place at the right time” to help those suffering from the coronavirus.
She also urged residents to beware “CDC testers” going door to door charging the money for COVID-19 tests.
“I can assure you, the CDC is not making house calls,” she said.
Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key stated that the Trump administration announced it would allow waivers for states that can’t test under the Federal Education Act.
As a result, Arkansas will cancel the ACT Aspire this spring, and seek the waiver.
“The long term impact of canceling this year’s ACT-Aspire is significant,” Education Sec’y Johnny Key said. “It will have a significant cascading effect and will affect student-growth measure and the accountability system.”
Gov. Hutchinson assured those watching that the lack of testing would not affect funding of the education department next year.
