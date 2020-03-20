Mo. COVID-19 cases spike overnight; 1 confirmed in Scott Co.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson reports there has been an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
The new numbers released Friday morning, March 20 show there are currently 47 positive cases. This is an increase of 19 more cases reported overnight.
The list of cases by county shows one of the new cases reported is in Scott County.
Earlier this week Saint Francis Healthcare System announced on of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee and she remains there for continued care.
Heartland News is in contact with Saint Francis and the Scott County Health Department to learn if the two reports are the same case.
