Oaklawn moves Arkansas Derby to May 2nd

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said the following in a statement: “Churchill Downs understands the circumstances created by the current health crisis, and, therefore, will allow the full 170 points towards Kentucky Derby eligibility (now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5) as long as we meet the minimum purse threshold of $750,000. The purse reductions are across the board. If operations return to normal between now and May, we will adjust them accordingly.”