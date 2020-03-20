’Only the beginning,’ officials say as COVID-19 spreads into Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, March 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our severe threat ended around midnight, but a couple showers remain possible today as a cold front moves across Region 8.
Expect more clouds than sunshine with morning highs in the 70s falling to the 50s late this afternoon.
Steady northwest winds usher in colder air overnight with lows in the mid-30s.
Sunshine emerges briefly on Saturday before rain returns Sunday.
An early-spring warming trend early next week could lead to highs near 80!
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With patients testing positive for COVID-19 in Craighead and other surrounding counties, officials say this is “only the beginning.”
The spread of the coronavirus is changing everything from the way we vote, shop, as well as eat and drink.
Meanwhile, the Senate unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.
