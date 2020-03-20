Paragould Fire Department limits ambulance assistance to ‘keep these guys as safe as possible’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders always answer the call when we need them most; the coronavirus outbreak puts their health and safety even more at risk.
Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang says the department pulled back on assisting EMS. Now, they only run major life-threatening calls.
This change in procedure began last week, according to Chief Lang.
These calls include assistance on cardiac issues and stroke victims. PFD now uses ‘staging’ if EMS thinks they may need backup.
“They will respond us and stage us near where they are but if they don’t need us, then we just go back in service,” he says. “In the event that we are needed, our guys are wearing extra PPE above what they normally would.”
He says the department’s ‘in good shape’ on personal protective equipment, or PPE, like tace masks, eye protection, and gloves. Chief Lang says depending on the situation, firemen may also wear gowns or suits.
Since pulling back on assisting EMS as often, he says they have more PPEs because they don’t use as much.
Lang encourages people with coronavirus symptoms to call ahead to alert health professionals of your condition to keep everyone safe.
