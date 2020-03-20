Region 8 Sports Vault: Arkansas State 98, Arkansas 84 (2005 Women’s NIT)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re reaching an important anniversary in the history of Arkansas State basketball.
Saturday marks 15 years to the day that A-State beat Arkansas in the Women’s NIT. March 21st, 2005 featured the largest crowd in the artist formerly known as The Convo. 10,892 were there to see a rare matchup between the 2 largest schools in the Natural State.
Ali Carter Brooks led the way with 25 points as the Lady Indians beat the Razorbacks 98 - 84. Adrianne Davie dropped a double double in the victory with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Rudy Sims also had 20 pts for A-State. Sarah Pfeiffer led the Lady Razorbacks with a game-high 26 points.
You can check out complete highlights from the game, along with postgame reaction from Brian Boyer, Ali Carter, Adrianne Davie, and Susie Gardner.
Matthew Schwartz will have a interview with Brad Bobo on Saturday. The KNEA host was on the call for that historic night in 2005.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.