Runoff election campaigns impacted by COVID-19

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A runoff election for the District 53 seat is still expected to take place at the end of this month, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
The runoff between Republicans Cole Peck and Jon Milligan for the District 53 seat is set to take place March 31.
As the COVID-19 outbreak has progressed, both candidates have had to find different ways to reach out to voters.
Both have stopped door-to-door campaigns, and are relying on calling, texting, and social media to get information to the public.
While they agree they expect voter turnout to be impacted by the outbreak, public safety is the main concern.
“People’s health is first, I want everybody to be safe and stay in or whatever they need to do to be safe,” said Milligan.
The candidates agree it’s best for voters to listen to CDC guidelines when it comes to public outings.
“People are just really scared right now, people just need to calm down you know the fear can actually be worse than the virus itself, and so we just need to take the precautions that we can take,” said Peck.
There are other options for voting to avoid crowds on Election Day.
The county clerk’s office can accept absentee ballots until Tuesday, March 24, and early voting will start on the March 24.
We have a full list of the precautions being taken for the election available here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.