Seniors sing the ‘12 Days of Lockdown’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Forget partridges and pear trees!
The men and women at Chateau on the Ridge Assisted Living are singing the praises of bingo cards and Charmin TP.
As you can see in this video they posted on social media, the Senior Elite Singers took the “12 Days of Christmas” and turned it into their very own “12 Days of Lockdown.”
Have an uplifting video or story you would like to share to help us all get through these tough days? Send us a direct message on Facebook or email news@kait8.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.