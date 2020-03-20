Severe weather moving into Region 8, power outages reported

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe storm system is moving through Region 8 Thursday evening, causing a Tornado Watch to be issued for most of the region until 4 a.m. Friday.
The area counties in the watch include Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp, White and Woodruff counties.
The storms began moving into the area Thursday evening in Baxter County.
According to a post on the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there was a report to 911 of a tornado spotted on the ground in the Gamaliel area around 8 p.m.
However, officials said they have not received any reports of damage in the area and deputies are checking the area.
Storm damage was also reported on Highway 126 North and West Road, Baxter CR714, DuPont Lane, Cannie Baker Road, Tucker Cemetery Road and Cranford Road.
There were also reports of power outages in the area.
According to the Entergy Arkansas website, nearly 90 people in Independence County were without power Thursday. Officials with North Arkansas Electric also reported that about 110 people were without power in the Mountain Home area.
