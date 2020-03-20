Weiner mayor confirms case of COVID-19 in his community

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of Arkansans testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise.
On Thursday, March 19, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 62 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 20 counties, including Craighead, Poinsett, and Independence.
Weiner Mayor Mike Frasier confirms one of those cases is located in his community.
He expects more cases to be confirmed in his town as early as Friday.
“We ordered a lot of new supplies today. We’ve been to the county OEM office. We ordered supplies through them. We have made our situation very known. We are working closely with county and state officials to take care of this situation as fast as we can," Frasier said.
He did not reveal how the person’s age or gender, nor did he reveal any details on how the person may have acquired the virus.
As of Thursday, less than 5 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Craighead, Poinsett, and Independence Counties. Cleburne County reports 5-9 cases.
Two children have also tested positive in these new cases. As of Thursday’s press conference, 23 of the tests were done in labs and 6 from commercial labs.
Statewide, 6 children, 15 elderly (65+), and 41 adults age 19-64 have tested positive.
The ADH did not release the exact locations of the positive tests.
