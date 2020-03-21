ADEM asks residents to sign up for Smart911

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency notification system that allows people to give important information to 911 and emergency crews can go a long way to helping provide help in emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic, state emergency officials said Friday.
Officials with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management are asking people to sign up for Smart911.
With the program, people can list health information including whether or not they are under self-quarantine, allows people to receive check-in messages on their health status and provide basic health information.
Also, people can sign up for alerts to get information about the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The app is free and can also be downloaded at the Apple Store or Google Play.
