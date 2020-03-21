Arkansas Highway Commission approves series of projects in Craighead, Lawrence counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new roundabout is being built at the intersection of Highway 158 and Highway 163, south of Jonesboro; with the nearly $1.5 million project being done by mid-2020, state highway officials said Friday.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the roundabout will be built by Asphalt Producers LLC of Jonesboro.
Officials said construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.
ArDOT also approved a $358,858 contract with Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville to seal 13.2 miles of county roads in Craighead County.
The roads include County Road 28 near Herman, County Road 62, County Road 66 near Goobertown and County Road 47. Work will start in two to four weeks and is expected to be done by late 2020.
Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville received the $425,340.14 contract to resurface two miles of Highway 463 between Bay and the Craighead/Poinsett county line.
Work is set to begin in two to four weeks, while work is expected to be done by mid-2020.
Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro also received a $352,054.80 contract to overlay city streets in Alicia and Egypt.
The streets in Alicia include East Main Street, North 3rd Street, South 3rd Street, South 2nd Street, East Vine Street, while the streets in Egypt include Oasis Street, South Canal Street, Cleopatra’s Court, Calla Lilly Drive, Jewell Drive, Nile Lane, Charlot Lane and Pyramid Drive.
Work is set to start in two to four weeks, while construction will be done by mid-2020.
