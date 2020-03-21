Brickhouse Grill opens Bodega for downtown during COVID-19 outbreak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downtown business has created a way for Jonesboro residents to have easy access to some household necessities without having to visit large stores.
The Brickhouse Bodega officially opened at 2 p.m. Friday, allowing those in the downtown area easier access to some grocery items.
There’s only one market store option available in Jonesboro from Johnson Avenue to Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road to Flint Street.
The bodega will allow people who live and work in downtown to stay downtown to help with social distancing, and it will also help the service industry.
They’re offering a 50% discount to service industry workers on all goods.
Brickhouse Grill owner Dan Johnson said this is just one way to help out during this difficult time.
“Honestly, we are all in this together and that is, we keep hearing it over and over, but we absolutely are," Johnson said. "And so it’s a sign of support, I think it’s really important that people see that we’re standing up and we’re trying to help people out.”
All of the profits from the bodega will go into an emergency fund to help the most in need in the downtown service industry.
Right now, they plan to have the bodega open from 2-10 p.m., seven days a week.
Shoppers will be allowed into the bodega space two people at a time, with seating available at six to eight feet apart for waiting customers.
All customers will be temperature screened before entering.
Brickhouse Grill will also have their regular menu available for take-out.
They’re also taking donations of supplies, if you’re interested in helping out you can reach out through the Brickhouse Grill Facebook page here.
