A Couple Severe Storms this Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are slated to pick up across Region 8 today. In fact, one or two severe storms are possible in our southern counties this afternoon. We’ll come away with up to one inch of rainfall before drier weather moves in for midweek. Highs should reach the low 60s today and tomorrow, followed by 80s on Thursday! A few strong storms could develop again in Region 8 on Friday and Saturday. It looks like we’ll salvage the second half of the weekend.