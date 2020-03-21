COVID-19 cases hit 42 in Shelby County as testing increases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has increased to 42. This comes on the heels of the first coronavirus death reported in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday morning.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are at least 228 cases in the state. Davidson, Williamson and now Shelby County along with residents of other states or countries are showing some of the highest numbers.
SCHD says the increase in case number was expected due to the increase in testing for the virus.
Available testing locations include:
- Christ Community Health Services -- appointment only, in the parking lot of the Christ Community Third Street location
- Women’s Health Care Associates -- appointment only, 9005 Highway 64 Suite 101
- University of Tennesse Health Science Center -- appointment only following consultation with UTHSC affiliated physician (have to be referred by your medical provider), Tiger Lane at the Memphis Fairgrounds
There are 60 people being monitored for COVID-19 in Shelby County at this time.
County health officials believe person to person spread in the community has started. The Centers for Disease Control and health officials across the nation are urging individuals to practice social distancing and limited travel during this pandemic.
